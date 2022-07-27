scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Survey by NGO suggests Karnataka govt to harvest rainwater at Bengaluru Metro station

The survey stated that the rainwater can be collected to sustain nearby parks during the dry weather.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 2:49:53 pm
The survey report has been shared with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, chief secretary Vandita Sharma, additional chief secretary (urban development) Rakesh Singh and BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka Government should harvest rainwater draining out through the pipes attached to the pillars at R V Road Metro Station in Bengaluru, non-profit organisation ActionAid Association has suggested.

ActionAid Association recently conducted a study titled ‘Survey of RWH opportunities at RV Road Metro Station (Yellow Line)’.

Also Read |Over 3,600 sites identified for creation, restoration of waterbodies in Karnataka: Union minister

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with the ActionAid Association, said, “We conducted a survey of 35 pillars around Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (Yellow Line) after it was noticed that the rainwater was falling onto the footpath from the pillars before and after the R V Road Metro station.”

Pachhapur added, “The report has been prepared with an objective to save rainwater from going down the drains. Rainwater is precious and has much more relevance in ever-growing cities like Bengaluru. We request BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) to study the report, in-case some of our recommendations have limitations or feasibility issues in implementation, they should explore alternatives and ensure rainwater is saved.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The survey stated that the rainwater can be collected to sustain nearby parks during the dry weather. It also suggested that on the lines of Nagpur Metro, water storage tanks can be constructed at the space available at the adjoining park and rainwater harvesting pits should be built to store the excess water, in case the water tank reaches its full capacity.

“To sustain the park during dry weather conditions, regular water supply is needed for the borewells in the park. There is a need to recharge ground water to sustain the green cover. Borewell is the one of the main sources of water to sustain the park and biodiversity around it. Storing water in tanks and recharging ground water through RWH pits around the park would contribute to a sustained water source,” the survey report said.

More from Bangalore

The survey report has been shared with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, chief secretary Vandita Sharma, additional chief secretary (urban development) Rakesh Singh and BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue to Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue to Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement