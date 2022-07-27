Survey by NGO suggests Karnataka govt to harvest rainwater at Bengaluru Metro station

The Karnataka Government should harvest rainwater draining out through the pipes attached to the pillars at R V Road Metro Station in Bengaluru, non-profit organisation ActionAid Association has suggested.

ActionAid Association recently conducted a study titled ‘Survey of RWH opportunities at RV Road Metro Station (Yellow Line)’.

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with the ActionAid Association, said, “We conducted a survey of 35 pillars around Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (Yellow Line) after it was noticed that the rainwater was falling onto the footpath from the pillars before and after the R V Road Metro station.”

Pachhapur added, “The report has been prepared with an objective to save rainwater from going down the drains. Rainwater is precious and has much more relevance in ever-growing cities like Bengaluru. We request BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) to study the report, in-case some of our recommendations have limitations or feasibility issues in implementation, they should explore alternatives and ensure rainwater is saved.”

The survey stated that the rainwater can be collected to sustain nearby parks during the dry weather. It also suggested that on the lines of Nagpur Metro, water storage tanks can be constructed at the space available at the adjoining park and rainwater harvesting pits should be built to store the excess water, in case the water tank reaches its full capacity.

“To sustain the park during dry weather conditions, regular water supply is needed for the borewells in the park. There is a need to recharge ground water to sustain the green cover. Borewell is the one of the main sources of water to sustain the park and biodiversity around it. Storing water in tanks and recharging ground water through RWH pits around the park would contribute to a sustained water source,” the survey report said.

The survey report has been shared with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, chief secretary Vandita Sharma, additional chief secretary (urban development) Rakesh Singh and BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez.