Bengaluru metro services to resume from Sept 7: Here are the dates, timings, guidelines

While the Namma Metro services will restart on Purple Line from September 7, the green line will ply from September 9 onwards.(Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational)

Halted for over five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Bengaluru Metro will resume operations in phases from September 7. While the Namma Metro services will restart on Purple Line from September 7, the green line will ply from September 9 onwards.

In the first phase, the six-coach trains will operate from 8-11 am and 4.30-7.30 pm on the east-west route (purple line). In the second phase, the service will also resume on the north-south route (green line) for three hours at the same timings, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

“With effect from September 11, 2020, trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of five minutes and non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes,” BL Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL said.

Bengaluru Metro will resume operations in phases from 7 September with peak hour trains on Purple Line, those on the green line will ply from September 9 onwards. In the first phase, the 6-coach trains will operate from 8-11 am and 4.30-7.30 pm on the purple line. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/GKzvqHXxcO — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 3, 2020

The BMRCL said that commuters will have to use only smart cards with online recharge to avoid physical contact at the metro stations. .“The BMRCL will not issue tokens and only travellers carrying smart cards with online recharging will be allowed to travel on trains,” he added.

According to BMRCL, face masks will be necessary at all times in the metro premises, passengers are advised to use hand sanitizers provided at the entrance of metro stations and commuters are encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu app.

Namma Metro will run operations at about 20 per cent of the full capacity to maintain social distancing inside the coaches, which will limit the number of passengers per train to 400 commuters.

Every passenger should stand at the yellow markings at the entry of the stations and at entry and exit of Automated fare collection (AFC) gates and at the platform. The BMRCL said that every passenger inside the station should maintain two meters of social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

BMRCL officials will not allow more than 50 commuters at the platforms and the entry to the stations will be regulated accordingly, said in the guidelines issued by BMRCL.

Alternative seats on the train have to be kept vacant and standing is allowed only at the marked areas. Metro Commuters will have 60 seconds of ‘dwell time’ at all stations, except for the interchange station — Kempegowda station — in Majestic where the dwell time will be 75 seconds.

The metro security will also conduct thermal screening of all passengers at the entry of the stations and not more than four passengers are allowed in the lifts.

Elderly persons above 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age have been advised to avoid travelling in metro trains.

Meanwhile, Yeshwanth Chavan said that the detailed Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) by BMRCL would be released on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd