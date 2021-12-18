Bengaluru Metro services to begin at 5 am from December 20

Updated: December 18, 2021 10:01:36 pm
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday decided to advance metro timings by an hour in the morning.
BMRCL stated in a release that starting from December 20, the Bengaluru Namma Metro services will be available from 5 am to 11 pm. The services begin from 6 am now.
BMRCL officials also said that from December 20, metro services will return to a schedule identical to what was followed in pre-Covid times. This means that the first train will depart from terminal stations—Kengeri, Silk Institute, Nagasandra and Baiyappanahalli—āt 5 am. The last night train from these stations will leave at 11 pm.
However, as a matter of exception, services will begin at 7 am on Sundays.
BMRCL also said that from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station and Majestic, the last train will depart at 11.30 p.m.
