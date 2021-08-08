Bengaluru Metro services on Purple Line to be partially affected on August 11 & 12

Earlier, officials had announced that the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety on the Reach 2 extension line between these stations was scheduled to be held on August 11 and 12.

Bengaluru Metro services between Vijayanagar and Mysore Road stations on the Purple Line will be partially affected on August 11 and 12.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said services will be partially affected due to the commissioning work which will be underway on the new stretch between Mysuru Road and Kengeri. Services along this corridor are expected to be available to the public from later this month.

According to the notification issued by BMRCL, services will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar Metro stations from 7 am to 8 pm on Wednesday and Thursday. “Normal train service on the Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road will resume on the morning of 13th August 2021 from 7 am,” the statement mentioned.

However, BMRCL officials have clarified that there will be no change in services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro stations on the Green Line.

Once opened, the 7.53-kilometre-long extended route is expected to benefit 75,000 passengers daily.

With six stations – Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri – on the extended Purple Line, operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to be started in 2020 and then pushed back to June. Officials said that the delay was caused by the second wave of Covid-19 and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic.