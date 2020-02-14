Bengaluru: Metro services between RV Road-Yelachenahalli to be suspended on Sunday

officials clarified that train services between Nagasandra and RV Road stations will continue to ply as usual during the usual time. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational) officials clarified that train services between Nagasandra and RV Road stations will continue to ply as usual during the usual time. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational)

In the wake of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) taking up work for drawing power cables on the route, metro services on the Green Line between R V Road and Yelachenahalli will be suspended Sunday i.e. on February 16.

“BMRCL is taking up the work of drawing of 33KV power cables from the Yelachenahalli receiving sub-station to Yelachenahalli station and beyond for powering the Reach-4 extension line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura station,” BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said in a release on Thursday.

However, officials clarified that train services between Nagasandra and RV Road stations will continue to ply as usual during the usual time.

“Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will be resumed from 5 am on 17/02/2020 (Monday). However, on Purple Line, train services will run as usual,” the release stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd