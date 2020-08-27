Bengaluru Metro service to resume soon: CM Yediyurappa

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had suspended its services on March 25 after COVID-19 lockdown was enforced. (Express photo/File)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said metro services in capital Bengaluru will be resumed soon since the COVID-19 situation in the city is becoming better. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had suspended its services on March 25 after COVID-19 lockdown was enforced.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, normalcy in public life is being restored step by step. Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, metro services will be restarted soon in the city. We are also waiting for the Centre’s clearance on the same.”

BMRCL officials earlier said they are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines (from September 1) from the Centre and hope to get approval for resuming operations.

The suspension of the Namma Metro service, which is operational in east-west and north-south routes covering 42.3 km, has forced thousands of commuters to switch over to alternative modes of transport.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL Thursday said it has recorded Fare Box Revenue of Rs 376.88 crore during the financial year 2019-20 compared to Rs 355.02 crores in the previous year, registering a growth of 6.16 per cent in operational revenue.

“As a result, BMRCL has achieved an operational cash surplus of Rs 54.20 crores for the year 2019-20, despite the adverse impact on the ridership in the month of March 2020 and suspension of the metro operation from 22 March this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said BL Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL in a statement.

“However, after adjusting the interest on loans of Rs 108.97 crores during the year BMRCL registered a net cash loss of Rs 54.77 crores as against the net cash loss of Rs 29.00 crores reported in the previous year,” he added.

BMRCL starts its Trial runs today in the new R4 extension under phase 2 of the project between Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura. This will continue for a 30 day period to check all the system parameters at different speeds for safety. pic.twitter.com/9gn8emjoeb — ???? ?????? (@cpronammametro) August 27, 2020

The BMRCL also began a trial run of the new stretch of Namma Metro between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura this afternoon. Metro officials said the trials on this 6.29-km Reach-4B line will go on for a month to check all the system parameters at different speeds for safety.

The much delayed Yelachenahalli–Anjanapura (Green Line) project of the Bengaluru Metro, which was supposed to be completed by 2018, is now slated for launch on Kannada Rajyotsava Day, which is November 1, 2020.

