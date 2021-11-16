Public demand pushes Bengaluru Metro to extend operation hours

After public demand, Bengaluru Metro announced to extend its service hours from November 18. With that, the Metro services will now be available in the city from 6 am to 11.30 pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, services will start at 7 am.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “The first train departure from all the terminal stations viz Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations will be at 6 am on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) and at 7 am on Sundays. The last train departure from terminal stations viz Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations will be at 11 pm on all days.”

“However, the Last Metro Train service at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will be at 11:30 pm on all days,” the statement added.

The state government had, on November 6, lifted the night curfew – imposed between 10 pm and 5 am – following a decrease in the number of Covid cases in the city.

The Indian Express had Monday reported about the metro commuters seeking resumption of services till midnight.

Although the state government had lifted the night curfew, the Metro services were available only till 10 pm.

After the service was resumed on July 1, Namma Metro’s ridership touched 2.9 lakh on November 8 for the first time and now, according to Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL B L Yashwanth Chavan, it sees an average ridership of 2.5 lakh on a daily basis.