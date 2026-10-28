Woman alleges secret recording at Bengaluru Metro station; police search for accused

A woman travelling on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line Tuesday alleged that a man secretly recorded her without her consent at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) station. The city police registered an FIR in connection with the incident and formed teams to trace the accused.

The woman, a lifestyle content creator, alleged that she noticed the man recording her and confronted him. She said she took his phone and asked security personnel to show her the recording before handing it over.

However, the man allegedly snatched the phone back while pretending to show her the recording and fled. A video posted by the woman on social media shows her confronting the man, who is seen apologising as she proceeds towards the metro office to lodge a complaint. Security personnel are also seen at the spot as she seeks their intervention.