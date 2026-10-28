Woman alleges secret recording at Bengaluru Metro station; police search for accused

A woman travelling on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line Tuesday alleged that a man secretly recorded her without her consent at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) station. The city police registered an FIR in connection with the incident and formed teams to trace the accused.
The woman, a lifestyle content creator, alleged that she noticed the man recording her and confronted him. She said she took his phone and asked security personnel to show her the recording before handing it over.
However, the man allegedly snatched the phone back while pretending to show her the recording and fled. A video posted by the woman on social media shows her confronting the man, who is seen apologising as she proceeds towards the metro office to lodge a complaint. Security personnel are also seen at the spot as she seeks their intervention.
The woman then approached Namma Metro authorities and shared the video on social media, seeking action against the man.
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said, “An FIR has been registered at the Kadugodi police station. Teams have been formed to trace the accused,” he said.
The police are examining CCTV footage from the station to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. The teams are working to trace him, the DCP added.
After the FIR was registered, the woman posted another video on social media. She said the police had identified a few people who resembled the accused and assured her they would handle the matter.
Not the first time
Last year also, the Bengaluru police booked an Instagram user who allegedly secretly filmed women on Metro trains without their consent and posted the videos online.
Many clips posted by the account featured captions like “finding beautiful girls on Namma Metro” and showed women being followed and recorded without their knowledge. The police then took action after an X user flagged the Instagram account and tagged the Bengaluru police.