Bengaluru metro says it’s not sure if road caved in because of underground work

Days after a woman and her son died when an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Bengaluru’s Hennur area, a motorcyclist had a close shave on Thursday near Sholay Circle in Ashok Nagar while trying to avoid a cave-in allegedly caused by underground metro work.

Although the motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries, the incident on Brigade Road has once again raised eyebrows over the quality of the work being undertaken by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the lack of safety at its work sites.

After visiting the spot, Siddannagouda Reddy, executive director of the BMRCL, said there were two tunnel-boring machines between MG Road and the Vellara junction station. One of these has already reached the Vellara junction and made a breakthrough, but the other has crossed 30m from the incident site, he said.

According to Reddy, a preliminary investigation suggested that the road that caved in had water in its cavities, which was “surprising”. “When we passed the machine, it passed through rocks. Once the tunnelling work is complete, the machine carries out first-grade and secondary-grade grouting to avoid any cavities. During the process, there was no indication of any cavity developing.

Moreover, we were also surprised to see the road cavity being filled with water,” he said. “We are not sure if there were any cavities above the rock that could have caused the incident. We will now fill the road cavity with cement and develop probe holes, which will help us find out if there are any more cavities or loose soil beneath the rock.”

The top metro official said the tunnel-boring machine work would resume and the second machine would have a breakthrough in the coming days. However, metro officials did not clarify whether thorough research was conducted to assess the soil conditions before undertaking the tunnel work.

“Since we found water content in the road cavity, we might request the BWSSB to check if the water is from any of their pipelines,” said Reddy, referring to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, protesters from the Aam Aadmi Party gathered at the spot raising slogans condemning the Bruhat Mahanagara Palike and the BMRCL. They accused the government of putting people’s lives at risk for a “40 per cent commission”.