Bengaluru Metro alert: Purple Line services curtailed for 2 hours today, check timings

Full services across the entire Purple Line will resume as per the regular schedule after 9 am, BMRCL said.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited Thursday announced a temporary disruption on the Purple Line this Sunday, April 5, to facilitate essential maintenance between the Vijayanagar and Attiguppe stations. An advisory said that services between Majestic (Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station) and Mysuru Road will be suspended for two hours between 7 am and 9 am.

Full services across the entire Purple Line will resume as per the regular schedule after 9 am, BMRCL said.

Metro operations on all other corridors will begin at the standard 7 am time and run without interruption. These are Purple Line: Challaghatta to Mysuru Road; Purple Line: Majestic to Whitefield (Kadugodi); Green Line: Madavara to Silk Institute; Yellow Line: R V Road to Bommasandra.