Bengaluru Metro alert: Purple Line services curtailed for 2 hours today, check timings

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The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited Thursday announced a temporary disruption on the Purple Line this Sunday, April 5, to facilitate essential maintenance between the Vijayanagar and Attiguppe stations. An advisory said that services between Majestic (Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station) and Mysuru Road will be suspended for two hours between 7 am and 9 am.
Full services across the entire Purple Line will resume as per the regular schedule after 9 am, BMRCL said.
Metro operations on all other corridors will begin at the standard 7 am time and run without interruption. These are Purple Line: Challaghatta to Mysuru Road; Purple Line: Majestic to Whitefield (Kadugodi); Green Line: Madavara to Silk Institute; Yellow Line: R V Road to Bommasandra.
BMRCL has advised passengers to plan their Sunday morning travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance window.
Bengaluru Metro last month announced extending its train timings beyond midnight on days when matches are held in the city in April and May as part of the Indian Premier League. On Sunday evening, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to play Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.
On match days, the last trains from terminal stations at Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, and Silk Institute will leave at 1 am, and there will be trains from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station and Majestic at 1.30 am in all four directions, BMRCL had said.
To facilitate travel for match spectators, IPL tickets will include a Namma Metro QR code for two-way travel, either printed on the ticket or available digitally.
In addition, BMRCL has arranged additional parking at multiple Metro stations to ease travel and reduce traffic congestion around the stadium and in the Central Business District (CBD).
Parking will be available at a flat rate of Rs. 30 for two-wheelers and Rs. 60 for cars, valid until Metro services close for the day. Spectators are advised to park their vehicles at these designated stations and travel by Metro to Cubbon Park or MG Road stations, which are within walking distance of the stadium.
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