As Namma Metro’s Purple Line returned to normal operations Wednesday morning, questions persisted over Bengaluru Metro’s handling of a disruption that stranded thousands of commuters, exposed gaps in emergency planning, and brought parts of the city to a standstill during rush hour.

In one of the massive disruptions in Bengaluru Metro, commuters were left stranded on Tuesday, while the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials were in a fix to find alternatives.

What went wrong

According to passengers, a loud noise emerged near Cubbon Park Metro Station at 6.32 pm on Tuesday, halting the services for more than an hour. However, neither the staff at the metro stations nor the commuters had any idea of the technical glitch. More importantly, no one was prepared for the cascading effects that caused chaos on the streets.

The Namma Metro staff, with the help of the police, were seen clearing the crowd at many metro stations. The services were affected at Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College, Majestic, and the railway station metro stations.

Commuter chaos

As the crowd started to swell, local traffic officers had to disperse the crowd. Scenes of some commuters in their formal dress, carrying laptops, were seen competing to board lorries and tractors to head to their homes.

No alerts, no backup: How a Metro glitch left Bengaluru stranded pic.twitter.com/wud1bg1ocy — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 24, 2026

“Technical issues can happen, but the lack of timely communication made the situation worse,” said Jaya Prakash, a commuter.

After the glitch, the Metro operated trains between Magadi Road and Challaghatta, and between MG Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi), and after 8 pm, services started between Indranagar and Whitefield and Majestic to Challaghatta.

“Yesterday’s Metro breakdown caused huge inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Why were commuters forced to enter stations just to get updates? Why doesn’t the Namma Metro app provide real-time information during disruptions? Who is accountable for keeping passengers informed?” she asked.

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The daily Namma metro ridership in Bengaluru is about 9 to 10 lakh, and the Purple Line alone caters to 4.50 lakh commuters.

“This is a one-of-a-kind situation, and we never anticipated it. In a third rail system, it was not bound to happen. An investigation has already been ordered,” said a BMRCL officer.

Questions over crisis management

On reasons for not deploying Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses for stranded commuters, the officer said, “There are protocols, but our early anticipation was that the problem would get solved within 15 minutes. Even if we inform the nearest BMTC depot, they would also be operating during peak hour traffic, and we may not get sufficient transport system. But this is also part of a discussion on how to address such situations.”

The officer said that they did not anticipate that it would last long, and it was too late to make a decision.

Compensation, political reaction

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The BMRCL official said those who bought tickets via WhatsApp and the mobile application would be compensated. “We will not be able to compensate those who have bought tokens. People who have used cards were charged only for their journey stations,” the officer added.

BJP MLC and former minister CT Ravi termed the disruptions in Namma Metro a “new normal” in Bengaluru.

“A city celebrated as India’s Silicon Valley should not be struggling to keep its most important public transport system running smoothly. Today’s technical glitch caused immense inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, students, and working professionals who depend on the Metro every day. Bengaluru deserves a reliable, efficient, and world-class public transport system. Frequent breakdowns and disruptions cannot become the norm in a global city,” he said.

It is unfortunate that disruptions in Namma Metro are slowly becoming a “new normal” in Bengaluru. A city celebrated as India’s Silicon Valley should not be struggling to keep its most important public transport system running smoothly. Today’s technical glitch caused immense… pic.twitter.com/R6kBA2GHA8 — Dr. Ravi C. T 🇮🇳 ಡಾ. ರವಿ ಸಿ. ಟಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) June 24, 2026

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. “First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru… And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded,” he posted on X.

“Yesterday, hardworking professionals in India’s Silicon Valley were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries just to get home after work. They will wake up tomorrow, go back to office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again,” he said.

First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru. Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded. Yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/0URP0FbtFK — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 24, 2026

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