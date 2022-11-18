Bengaluru Metro project will complete 175 km of connectivity by June 2025: BMRCL managing director

Anjum Parwez, managing director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Friday said the Bengaluru Metro rail project will complete a total distance of 175 km of connectivity in the city by June 2025.

Addressing a session on ‘the future of mobility’ at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, Parwez said, “The Bengaluru Metro rail project is on track and will complete 175 km of commute in the city by June 2025. As a part of the second and third phases of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of Metro rail connectivity by 2041. The construction of the Metro lines near the airport is also progressing.”

He said the biggest challenges in urban mobility are the integration of multi-modal transport systems and to urge people to avail public transports instead of personal vehicles.

Parwez said urban India was the most neglected until the 1990s as urban planning was not in sync with connectivity or mobility issues.

“BMRCL is getting a lot of support from start-ups in mobility to ensure that commuters have last-mile connectivity. BMRCL is tying up with mobility providers to get people to reach the nodal point and to commute to their workplaces,” he said.

Parwez added, “The Namma Metro has recently gone digital with its payment options that include the use of QR code scanners and UPI-based payment options which has met with a good response from the commuters. There is no waiting time for passengers who are in a hurry as now there is no need to stand in queues to buy tickets or cards.”

He further said BMRCL is in talks with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to have bus stops at Metro stations to help commuters hop on and hop off the two modes of transportation.

“The BMRCL is also working to introduce shopping options for commuters inside and outside the Metro stations. There are plans to sell office space in Metro stations and provide end-to-end solutions to all stakeholders,” he added.