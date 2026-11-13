Bengaluru Metro: PM Modi’s opening of 7.5-km Pink Line to take network past 100 km

The opening of a 7.5 km stretch of the Pink Line of the Bengaluru Metro rail network (Namma Metro) on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the metro connectivity in Bengaluru over the 100-km mark from the current 96.1-km mark.

The first phase of the Bengaluru Metro is being inaugurated around six months behind the May 2026 schedule and amid a controversy over whether the Karnataka Government or the Central Government has contributed more funding for Namma Metro.

It covers six stations, beginning at Kalena Agrahara and connecting through Hulimavu, IIM-B, and JP Nagar 4th Phase before reaching Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital stop will provide a Yellow Line interchange.

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While the first phase of the 21.20-km Pink Line has been ready for over a month, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials were awaiting a date to accommodate the Prime Minister’s schedule for the official inauguration.

A total of 96.1 km of the Bengaluru Metro is currently operational. The opening of the Pink Line will take the Metro connectivity in Bengaluru to 103.6 km. The target for the Bengaluru Metro network connectivity is 317 km.

The first phase of the Pink Line, also known as Reach 6 Line – from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, has an elevated section of 7.50 km. It also has a 13.76 km underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara with 12 stations, which is still under construction.

Phase-2A likely to be ready by mid-2027

The currently under-construction Bengaluru Metro line also includes Phase-2A (Blue Line) from the Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura, having a length of 19.75 km along the Outer Ring Road with 13 Elevated Stations – originally slated for opening in December 2026 – where trial runs have begun.

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Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on October 22 that this phase of the Metro work is likely to be operational by mid 2027.

There is also Phase-2B from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport, having a length of 27 km, which is currently scheduled to be opened in June 2027, and the Hebbal to Krishnarajapuram stretch of 11 km, scheduled to be opened in December 2027.

The KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) stretch has seen track laying of 18.6 km completed against an intended 52.9km track.

“Blue line corridors are crucial for Bengaluru transport infrastructure. There has been a one-year delay due to a court stay on tree felling. Also, the heavy traffic has restricted the construction activities to carry out works during non-peak hours. We hope to complete the works at the earliest,” Gowda said.

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Ahead of the opening of the 7.5 km stretch of the Pink Line, Minister Gowda and Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya have debated the contributions of the state and the Centre to the Bengaluru Metro network.

Gowda has argued that the state government has contributed 84 per cent of the Rs 77,000 crore funding for the Bengaluru Metro so far, while the BJP MP Surya has argued that Karnataka’s contribution is 46.55 per cent and the Centre has contributed 53.35 per cent, including backing for Rs 28,958 crore of foreign loans for the Metro.

The Bengaluru Metro funding plan involves Rs 36,333 crore from the state and Rs 41,558 crore from the Centre – including Rs 28,958 crore as “sovereign-backed foreign loans,” the BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya said on social media on Thursday.

A proposed 37 km Red Line of the Bengaluru Metro (Namma Metro) service to connect Sarjapur, on the south-eastern fringe of the city, to Hebbal in the north of the city, costing Rs 28,405 crore, has not received central approval because of technical issues related to its construction.

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The Bengaluru Metro construction started in 2007 on a 7-km elevated stretch between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road on a 18-km Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road. The stretch was opened in October 2012.

The first phase of the Bengaluru Metro, covering 42.3 km (the 18 km East-West Purple Line and the 24 km North-South Green Line), became fully operational in June 2017. The first phase cost around Rs 11,600 crore.