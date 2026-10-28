Bengaluru Metro Pink Line gets safety clearance, awaits inauguration date

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has obtained safety clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the elevated portion of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed the milestone on Wednesday, stating, “We are happy to obtain the clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety for the elevated portion of the Metro Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. After considerable effort, we now have the safety sanction.”
“We are ready to launch public service as soon as the Govt of India gives a date for inauguration. We have already written to them requesting the date. We are eagerly looking forward to inaugurating the elevated Pink Line and taking another step towards serving people better by expanding the Namma Metro network. There is more work ahead, and we remain committed to moving it forward.”
Following the clearance, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an inauguration date, with an official response currently awaited.
Route details, network expansion
The 7.5-km first phase covers six stations, starting at Kalena Agrahara and passing through Hulimavu, IIM-B, and JP Nagar 4th Phase before reaching Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as an interchange connecting with the Yellow Line.
The full 21.25-km Pink Line will eventually link Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, comprising a 13.76 km underground corridor alongside the 7.5-km elevated section. Featuring 18 stations in total, the line will provide direct connectivity to key hubs including MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase, and Hulimavu.
Ahead of the CMRS inspection conducted earlier this month, BMRCL also secured the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) certificate for its signalling systems.
Once this initial stretch is operationalised, Bengaluru’s active Metro network will cross the 100-km mark. Namma Metro currently operates a 96-km network consisting of the Purple Line (43.5 km), Green Line (33.5 km), and Yellow Line (19.2 km).
The network currently logs an average weekday ridership of 9.16 lakh, with the Purple Line accounting for 4.66 lakh commuters, and total daily ridership is projected to surpass 10 lakh following the Pink Line’s commissioning.