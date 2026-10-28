Bengaluru Metro Pink Line gets safety clearance, awaits inauguration date

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has obtained safety clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the elevated portion of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed the milestone on Wednesday, stating, “We are happy to obtain the clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety for the elevated portion of the Metro Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. After considerable effort, we now have the safety sanction.”

“We are ready to launch public service as soon as the Govt of India gives a date for inauguration. We have already written to them requesting the date. We are eagerly looking forward to inaugurating the elevated Pink Line and taking another step towards serving people better by expanding the Namma Metro network. There is more work ahead, and we remain committed to moving it forward.”