After Railways nod, Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line edges closer to October opening

Once the Pink Line stretch becomes operational, Bengaluru’s Metro network will cross the 100-km mark. (File Photo)

Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line is a step closer to opening, with the Railway Board Wednesday approving new BEML train sets for its 7.5-km elevated stretch, paving the way for safety inspection and likely passenger services in October.

A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection and authorisation are likely in the first week of October, and services may begin in the second or third week of the month.

“The sanction is an important prerequisite for the commissioning of the elevated section and will form part of the documents to be submitted to CMRS for inspection and examination. The opening of the elevated section for passenger services will be subject to the mandatory CMRS inspection and authorisation, as per the prescribed procedures,” BMRCL said in a statement.