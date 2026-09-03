First stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line likely to open this month

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The much-awaited Jayadeva-Kalena Agrahara stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line is expected to open this month, Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday, as testing and trial runs near completion.
Gowda, the Greater Bengaluru Development minister, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and other officials travelled on the new Metro line on Wednesday.
Once the stretch becomes operational, Bengaluru’s Metro network will cross the 100-km mark. Presently, Namma Metro operates a 96-km network, comprising 43.5km of the Purple Line, 33.5km of the Green Line, and 19.2 km of the Yellow Line.
The 21.25 km Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, with 13.76 km of underground corridor and a 7.5 km elevated section. It will have 18 stations and provide connectivity to MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th phase, Hulimavu, and other areas.
The 7.5 km first phase is expected to cover six stations, beginning at Kalena Agrahara and connecting through Hulimavu, IIM-B, and JP Nagar 4th Phase before reaching Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital stop will provide an interchange with the Yellow Line.
“Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is ready for inauguration. As soon as a date is given by Government of India, this stretch will be inaugurated and opened…We are hopeful we will get a date for inauguration within September,” Gowda said.
“Sufficient number of trains required to commence operations on this stretch are currently available. The trains are undergoing the prescribed testing and trial runs and are required to complete the mandatory 750-km test run before being deployed for passenger services. Train operators have been identified and are expected to complete their mandatory training within this week,” Gowda said after the inspection.
While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has completed all the required work and is prepared to open the stretch for public service, Railway Board approval for the new rolling stock is awaited.
The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will then conduct the mandatory safety inspection. The stretch will be opened for public passenger services upon receipt of the necessary approvals and safety clearance.
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