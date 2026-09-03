First stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line likely to open this month

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (second from left) and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (third from left) travelled on the new Metro line on Wednesday. (Photo: Special arrangement)

The much-awaited Jayadeva-Kalena Agrahara stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line is expected to open this month, Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday, as testing and trial runs near completion.

Gowda, the Greater Bengaluru Development minister, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and other officials travelled on the new Metro line on Wednesday.

Once the stretch becomes operational, Bengaluru’s Metro network will cross the 100-km mark. Presently, Namma Metro operates a 96-km network, comprising 43.5km of the Purple Line, 33.5km of the Green Line, and 19.2 km of the Yellow Line.

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The 21.25 km Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, with 13.76 km of underground corridor and a 7.5 km elevated section. It will have 18 stations and provide connectivity to MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th phase, Hulimavu, and other areas.