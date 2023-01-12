scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Bengaluru Metro suspends deputy chief engineer and two others days after pillar collapse

BMRCL also said in a statement an internal technical team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident and submit the report at the earliest.

BMRCL Chairman Anjum Parvez with police officials visits the accident site where a half broken iron structure of a metro pillar fell, at Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)BMRCL Chairman Anjum Parvez with police officials visits the accident site where a half broken iron structure of a metro pillar fell, at Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
The Bengaluru Metro Wednesday suspended the deputy chief engineer, executive engineer, and the site engineer, following the death of two people after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on them.

Tejaswini, 28, a software engineer, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed Tuesday after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fell on the motorcycle they were travelling on.

BMRCL also said in a statement an internal technical team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident and submit the report at the earliest.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, BMRCL MD, Anjum Parvez said, “BMRCL is my organisation and we cannot run away from responsibility. We have to pinpoint the officials responsible for the incident and after IISc’s full investigation on the matter, we will take necessary action.”

BMRCL has also requested the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to independently investigate the incident and submit a report. The Nagarjuna Construction Company, which bagged the contract for the metro construction on the K R Puram-Hebbal route, has been booked by the police and probing its alleged negligence.

BMRCL had earlier stated that while the reinforcement work at pier 218 was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wires gave way, resulting in swaying and failing across the KR Puram-Hebbal main carriageway.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:53 IST
