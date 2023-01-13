Karnataka HC initiates suo motu case over metro pillar collapse that killed 2 in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court Friday decided to take up a suo motu public interest case over the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse incident which led to the death of a woman and her child on January 10.

Tejaswini, a 28-year-old software engineer, and her 2.5-year-old son had died after an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro fell on top of the motorcycle they were travelling in. Her husband and twin daughter escaped unhurt.

Following the accident, three officers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were suspended Wednesday in connection with the mishap. BMRCL suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer and also tasked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with holding an independent probe into the matter.