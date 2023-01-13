scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Karnataka HC initiates suo motu case over metro pillar collapse that killed 2 in Bengaluru

Tejaswini, a 28-year-old software engineer, and her 2.5-year-old son had died after an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro fell on top of the motorcycle they were travelling in.

bengaluru metro pillar victim latest news todayAn under-construction Metro pillar at the Nagawara station came crashing down near Hennur main road, killing Tejaswini and her son, Vihan, while her husband Lohith and daughter miraculously escaped unhurt.
Listen to this article
Karnataka HC initiates suo motu case over metro pillar collapse that killed 2 in Bengaluru
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Karnataka High Court Friday decided to take up a suo motu public interest case over the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse incident which led to the death of a woman and her child on January 10.

Tejaswini, a 28-year-old software engineer, and her 2.5-year-old son had died after an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro fell on top of the motorcycle they were travelling in. Her husband and twin daughter escaped unhurt.

More from Bangalore

Following the accident, three officers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were suspended Wednesday in connection with the mishap. BMRCL suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer and also tasked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with holding an independent probe into the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

From drones to water flowing into Pakistan, Punjab raises pressing issues, fails to get solutions

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close