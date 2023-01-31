Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: HC gives Karnataka govt, BMRCL two weeks’ time to respond

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday gave the state government and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) two weeks’ time to respond to a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) taken up by the court over the January 10 collapse of a Bengaluru Metro pillar which killed a woman and her two-year-old son.

In its first hearing of the case, a bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajit Shetty also ordered to issue notices to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMBP) and the BMRCL contractor Nagarjuna Construction Company over the issue of the pillar collapse

The court registered a PIL on the metro pillar collapse issue on January 24 based on the orders of a bench headed by Karnataka Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale on January 13.

The Karnataka High Court has taken up the case on the basis of news reports of the tragedy that claimed two lives on January 10.

“These news items prompted us to take cognizance of the incidents referred to above, wherein there is the unfortunate death of a lady and her toddler son and pathetic road conditions,” the HC said on January 13.

The Karnataka HC has raised questions as to “whether any accountability is fixed either on the contractor agency undertaking the work or the officer concerned supervising the work for failure to maintain safety measures?”

The HC has also enquired about the safety measures prescribed for the construction work – whether the safety measures are a part of the tender document or contract agreement – and the mechanism adopted for the periodical supervision of the construction activity.

“As these issues referred to above require serious consideration, we deem it appropriate to take cognizance of the issues and direct the Registrar General to file a writ petition seeking necessary action in respect of the above issues referred by us,” the HC said on January 13.

The Bengaluru police have obtained a technical report on the collapse from IIT Hyderabad while the BMRCL has obtained a report from IISc Bengaluru. The technical reports suggested lapses in the design of the support structure for the pillar as the cause of the crash.

The police filed a case of causing death due to negligence on January 10 on the basis of a complaint by Lohit Kumar, 33, a software engineer and the husband of Tejaswini L, 28, (also a software engineer) and father of two-year-old Vihan L, who died in the accident.

The family of Lohit, including a two-year-old daughter, was traveling to the Manyata Tech Park on a two-wheeler to drop Tejaswini at the workplace when the incident happened. The Metro pillar crashed on the rear portion of the motorcycle where Tejaswini and her son were seated. Lohit and his daughter escaped.

The Bengaluru police have questioned the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited MD Anjum Parvez, a senior IAS officer, and other officials over the incident. Nagarjuna Construction Company has undertaken the contract for the Metro construction in the region where the 18-foot tall pillar collapsed on the Outer Ring Road.