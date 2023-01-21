scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: BMRCL MD summoned for questioning, skips citing health reasons

On January 10, software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan were killed after an under-construction Metro pillar near HBR Layout fell on their motorcycle.

bengaluru metro pillar victim latest news todayAn under-construction Metro pillar at the Nagawara station came crashing down near Hennur main road, killing Tejaswini and her son, Vihan, while her husband Lohith and daughter miraculously escaped unhurt.
Days after a woman and her son were crushed to death after a Metro pillar under construction collapsed on them, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parvez has been summoned for questioning.

According to police sources, Parvez was called for questioning on Friday but he cited health issues and responded that he would not be able to appear. Parvez will be summoned again and he has stated that he would appear for questioning once his health condition improves.

On January 10, software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vihan were killed after a pillar at an under-construction site near HBR Layout fell on their motorcycle. Tejaswini was heading to work with her husband Lohith Solake, and to drop her daughter Vismitha and son Vihan at playschool. Solake and Vismitha survived the accident.

Govindapura police have registered a case under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) against the BMRCL’s site engineer and workers.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad is probing the matter separately. DCP (East) Bheemashankar Guled told The Indian Express that the experts have sought certain technical information and they are in the process of collecting it.

A police official said other officials of the BMRCL as well as the contractor firm Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd have been questioned in this regard.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 14:08 IST
