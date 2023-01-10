scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Woman, her son die after under-construction metro pillar collapses in Hennur

A family of four — including the mother, her husband and their twin children — were travelling on their motorcycle, when the metro pillar collapsed on their vehicle, police officials said.

Mother son dies in metro pillar collapseThe traffic police said that the pillar hit the chest of the mother, and the head of the son, leaving the father and the daughter uninjured. (Express Photo)
Bengaluru: Woman, her son die after under-construction metro pillar collapses in Hennur
A mother and her two-year-old son died on Tuesday morning after a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road on Tuesday, police officials said.

 A family of four — including the mother, her husband and their twin children — were travelling on their motorcycle, when the metro pillar collapsed on their vehicle, police officials said. The pillar hit the chest of the mother and the head of the son. Meanwhile, the father and twin daughter were also injured in the accident.

According to the traffic police, the mother died of internal bleeding while the son succumbed to a head injury. The mother was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:00 IST
