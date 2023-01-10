Bengaluru: Woman, her son die after under-construction metro pillar collapses in Hennur

A mother and her two-year-old son died on Tuesday morning after a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road on Tuesday, police officials said.

A family of four — including the mother, her husband and their twin children — were travelling on their motorcycle, when the metro pillar collapsed on their vehicle, police officials said. The pillar hit the chest of the mother and the head of the son. Meanwhile, the father and twin daughter were also injured in the accident.

According to the traffic police, the mother died of internal bleeding while the son succumbed to a head injury. The mother was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The accident led to severe traffic congestions at multiple junctions around the Outer Ring Road near the HBR Layout. Police said that the traffic would soon be cleared in the area.