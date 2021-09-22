Bengaluru Metro: Urja becomes first TBM to complete tunnelling on phase-2 underground corridor

Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine Urja made a breakthrough on Wednesday morning in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Urja, which was drilling a distance of 855 metres for over a year now, is the first TBM to achieve a breakthrough on Namma Metro’s Pink Line from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara (21 km).

Speaking at the event Bommai said, “Bengaluru Metro will be a lifeline for the city in coming days. I have directed officials to finish the Namma Metro second phase work by the year 2024 so that the people can use the metro for their daily commute.”

He also added that the metro train service will be extended up to the Bengaluru airport.

The new line (Line-6) from Gottigere to Nagawara of 21.26 km is part of Phase-2 of the project. This line consists of 7.5 km of the elevated corridor with six elevated stations and 13.76 km of the underground corridor (from the south ramp near Jayanagar fire station to the north ramp at Nagawara) with 12 underground stations and 21.25 km of tunnels.

#Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine 'Urja' made a breakthrough today in presence of CM @BSBommai. Urja, was drilling a distance of 855 metres for over a year now, is the first TBM to achieve a breakthrough on Namma Metro’s Pink Line. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DyffU2hNjj — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 22, 2021

Urja is around 102 metres long and costs Rs 70 crore. Officials said that another machine Vindhya is also building a parallel tunnel, which is a few meters away. Urja, deployed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), was the first TBM to commence drilling works in August 2020 and it was supposed to be completed in nine months. But due to Covid-19, the work was delayed, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials.

Urja was launched by the previous chief minister Yediyurappa on July 30, 2020 as it started tunnelling from Cantonment station to Shivajinagar station. “ The total length of tunnelling to be done is 21.246 km and nine TBMs have been deployed, To date, 3.842 km of tunnelling has been completed,” said BMRCL officials on Wednesday.

“Urja started laying the first tunnel ring on August 20, 2020 from Cantonment station and has successfully tunnelled up to Shivajinagar station under the most difficult geological conditions and below the oldest settlements of Bengaluru. Tunnelling using TBM is the most advanced PLC-based technology but the operation of such machines with high precision needs highly skilled manpower and experts on the field,” officials explained.

The Urja TBM will now be disassembled, transported by road to the launching shaft at the north end of Cantonment Station, where it will be reassembled and commissioned to construct a tunnel between Cantonment and Pottery Town stations in the city.