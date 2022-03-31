Bengaluru Metro introduces 1-day and 3-day passes

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has introduced day-long and three-day passes to use in Namma Metro trains for unlimited travel for the duration. BMRCL has priced the one-day pass at Rs 200, and three-day pass at Rs 400.

According to BMRCL, both passes include a security deposit of Rs 50, which will be returned to the passenger when the smart card is given back at any of the customer centres at metro stations. However, the card must be in good working condition, it has said.

BMRCL also said it would refund unclaimed online smart card recharges and unclaimed online top-ups from April 2. The amount recharged via online mode (website or mobile apps) can be updated on the smart cards by tapping at the AFC gate after one hour and within seven days from the time of recharge. or at card top-up terminals (CTT) anytime within 15 days from the date of recharge.

According to BMRCL officials, this decision will attract more commuters to use the metro service.

The ridership of Namma Metro has remained far below pre-Covid levels when 4.5 lakh rides were recorded everyday. The average daily ridership number for February 2022 was 2.97 lakh.