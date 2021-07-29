Bengaluru metro: Operations on extended Purple Line yet to begin, officials hopeful of meeting August deadline

Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to be in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay.(Express Archives)

Namma Metro in Bengaluru is likely to begin commercial operations on the extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road by August, top officials indicate. Expressing confidence in the same, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez said officials were waiting for a date for safety inspections on the stretch between Mysore Road and Kengeri.

“All required documents have been submitted to the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS). We can begin commercial operations on this stretch by August after obtaining safety clearance from CMRS,” Parwez said.

With six stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri — on the extended Purple line, the 7.53-kilometre long extended route is expected to benefit 75,000 passengers daily. Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to be in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch. A passenger will have to pay Rs 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line. The farthest one could travel in the metro along the new stretch will be between Kengeri and Silk Institute (Green Line) stations, costing Rs 60.