To ensure ease of travel, Bengaluru Metro to soon introduce Common Mobility Card

To facilitate improved mobility within Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will soon implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, which will allow citizens to travel on Namma Metro and also on the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) using a single card.

The metro has also installed QR-code compliant Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates.

The BMRCL has retrofitted the AFC gates at Phase-I stations to accept the much-awaited NCMC, while all the Phase-II stations are already equipped with both NCMC and QR-code compliant AFC gates.

The BMRCL is waiting for a date on which the NCMC will be launched by the Karnataka chief minister.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior BMRCL official said, “The NCMC services are ready to launch, we are waiting for a launching date from the office of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Once the CMO gives the date, common mobility system will be launched in Bengaluru metro by the chief minister.”

QR-code compliant Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP)

The official said that the QR-code ticketing system is already installed in the AFC gates of the metro stations.

There was a need to install a new system at the AFC gates as the cards currently issued by Namma Metro and the proposed Common Mobility Cards work on different technologies, the official explained.

BMRCL has already ordered a batch of 25,000 ‘One Nation, One Cards’. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will provide the technology to BMRCL and BMTC. Both organisations have to make changes to their existing software to use each other’s cards.

In buses, the conductors’ ticketing machines will recognise these cards and generate tickets.

Meanwhile, the BMTC will take some time to offer the facility to its passengers. BMTC officials said they were analysing the system.

In a QR code-based ticketing system, Bengaluru metro passengers can buy tickets through a mobile application or get paper tickets from counters set up in all stations. Passengers have to display the app or a paper ticket with a QR code at the QR-enabled AFC gates at stations.

According to BMRCL officials, around 72 per cent of passengers are using Namma metro smart cards while 28 per cent opt for cards given at the ticket counters.

On March 5, 2019, the One Nation One Card scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that will enable travellers to avail multiple transport facilities across the country, including metro services, buses and toll tax, and withdraw money.

Delhi had in August 2018 introduced Common Mobility Cards which were widely used in transportation services. The cards were used to pay for around 9.18 lakh trips made in buses in the national capital between September and November 2018, as per data shared by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).