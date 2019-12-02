Bengaluru Metro: Green Line gets two more six-car trains

The new six-car trains will make 53 trips daily, except on Sundays. (Express Photo) The new six-car trains will make 53 trips daily, except on Sundays. (Express Photo)

To accommodate more passengers on its Green Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has converted two more three-car trains to six-car rakes from Monday.

With the new addition, eight six-car trains are plying on the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli route on Namma Metro’s Green Line. Another 10 on the route are three-car trains.

In a statement, the BMRCL said, “With effect from 02.12.2019, except on Sundays, these six-car train sets will perform a total of 53 trips.”

According to BMRCL officials, 10 trips will be made from Nagasandra/Peenya Industry towards Yelachenahalli during the morning peak hours from 7.50 am to 10.34 am, while 16 will be undertaken during evening hours, from 4.05 pm to 8. 28 pm.

At the same time, six-car trains will be operational six days a week from Yelachenahalli towards Nagasandra/Peenya Industry from 8.31 am to 10.16 am and from 3.53 pm to 8.37 pm.

The addition of more six-car trains is expected to clear rush during peak hours, as each six-car train can accommodate 2,000 passengers, up from the 975 three-car trains can carry.

The new addition is also expected to increase average daily ridership on Namma Metro, recorded at 4.54 lakh at present, including both Green and Purple (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road) lines.

Shantaram R, a software engineer who is a frequent user of the metro, said, “This has been a long-standing demand of many, as more passengers are opting for the metro now to escape traffic woes. However, there is a considerable gap in six-train services between 4.50 pm and 5.41 pm from Nagasandra towards Yelachenahalli.”

It can be noted that the first coach in all six-car trains will be reserved for women passengers.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a BMRCL official said, “It is expected that all trains that ply on Namma Metro routes, both on Green and Purple Lines, will have six cars each by March 2020.”

