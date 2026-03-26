Namma Metro’s announcement for RCB vs SRH match: extended train timings, QR-coded tickets, additional parking

To facilitate travel for match spectators, IPL tickets will include a Namma Metro QR code for two-way travel, either printed on the ticket itself or available digitally with the ticket. (Express Photo)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that Namma Metro services will run late Saturday, March 28, to accommodate spectators attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a press release Wednesday, BMRCL said last train departures from all terminal stations, which normally end at 11 pm, will be extended until 2 am the following day.

The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 12.30 am, from Challaghatta at 12.45 am, from Silk Institute and Madavara at 12:45 am, from Bommasandra at 1 am, and from R V Road at 2 am. From Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), the last train towards all four directions will leave at 1.30 am.