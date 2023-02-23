In Bengaluru, safety inspection of Namma Metro’s KR Puram-Whitefield stretch begins

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Wednesday started a three-day safety inspection work between the 12.75 km K R Puram-Whitefield stretch on the purple line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro.

The commissioner, A K Rai, will submit a report four to five days after the inspection. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had invited Rai to inspect the work of the K R Puram-Whitefield stretch, which is expected to be thrown open in March, according to BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez.

The inspection includes checking tracks, station safety, signalling, and electrical establishment. “We have submitted all the required documents related to the Metro work on this stretch to the metro rail safety commission,” said Parvez.

While the KR Puram-Whitefield stretch is part of the phase 1 work of the Byappanahalli-Whitefield stretch, the phase 2 work between K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli will start only by June.

“Until the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch is completed, we will arrange BMTC feeder buses from K R Puram to Baiyappanahalli for passengers who want to travel beyond K R Puram from Whitefield,” said Parvez.

The K R Puram-Whitefield line aims to reduce the travel time between the two points to 24 minutes from one hour. The stretch includes 12 stations and will have direct walkway access to the ITPL campus at Pattandur Agrahara Metro station.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Tuesday between BMRCL and the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of the Pattandur Agrahara Metro station to International Tech Park (ITPB) through a walkway.

The much-awaited extended purple line between Baiyapanahalli and Whitefield is expected to benefit around 3 lakh passengers daily.