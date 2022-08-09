Bengaluru Metro increases non-peak hour frequency to 15 minutes

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 9, 2022 10:30:06 am
The Bengaluru Metro has increased the frequency of its non-peak hour services to 15 minutes from Monday, August 8. The Bengaluru Metro was earlier operating trains every 20 minutes in the non-peak hours between 5 am to 6 am and from 10 pm to 11 pm.
The increase in frequency of services during the non-peak hours was announced by Metro authorities through an official statement from the office of the chief public relations officer.
The maximum frequency that the Bengaluru Metro operates its trains is four minutes during the main rush hours of the day.
