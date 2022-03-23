Bengaluru Metro to increase height of walls to avoid stone-pelting along train lines

After several incidents of stone-pelting on running Bengaluru Metro trains by miscreants, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have decided to increase the height walls near some of the lines protecting the upward and downward ramps of the Metro in the city.

According to senior BMRCL officials, at least five incidents have been reported in the last few years where miscreants throw stones on passing trains from outside the Metro compound walls. “The exact number of incidents has not been recorded, but at least five such incidents have happened in the last few years at a few stations. Magadi Road, Srirampura, Chickpet, National College and City Railway stations have recorded stone-pelting incidents in which the glass of the trains have suffered cracks,” officials said.

However, officials also clarified that these stones have not hit any passenger or the Metro crew since the trains have double-glazed windows. BMRCL officials said they have deputed security personnel too at the spots where such incidents have been reported. “As an additional measure, the height of the walls would be increased soon,” an official added.

For the sake of the safety of passengers, the specific trains which were damaged will be immediately repaired and then only they will be back in operation, they said.