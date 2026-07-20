Playing music without headphones on Bengaluru Metro could cost you Rs 2,500 now

Counterfeiting or altering tickets and illegally reselling them can each attract penalties of up to Rs 20,000. (File Photo)

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has hiked penalties for various rule violations such as track trespassing, drunkenness, playing loud music, and ticketless travel by more than 400 per cent, effective from Sunday.

According to a notification, track trespassing sees the sharpest jump, with penalties climbing to Rs 20,000—a fourfold increase meant to discourage one of the network’s most dangerous violations. Entering restricted zones without authorisation can now cost up to Rs 5,000, and disruptive protests or unauthorised posters on metro premises, previously punishable with imprisonment, will now draw fines of up to Rs 10,000.

Everyday nuisance—playing loud music without headphones, public intoxication, indecent conduct, and carrying prohibited items—sees its fine ceiling rise fivefold, from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.