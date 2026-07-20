Playing music without headphones on Bengaluru Metro could cost you Rs 2,500 now

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Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has hiked penalties for various rule violations such as track trespassing, drunkenness, playing loud music, and ticketless travel by more than 400 per cent, effective from Sunday.
According to a notification, track trespassing sees the sharpest jump, with penalties climbing to Rs 20,000—a fourfold increase meant to discourage one of the network’s most dangerous violations. Entering restricted zones without authorisation can now cost up to Rs 5,000, and disruptive protests or unauthorised posters on metro premises, previously punishable with imprisonment, will now draw fines of up to Rs 10,000.
Everyday nuisance—playing loud music without headphones, public intoxication, indecent conduct, and carrying prohibited items—sees its fine ceiling rise fivefold, from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.
Counterfeiting or altering tickets and illegally reselling them can each attract penalties of up to Rs 20,000, while other fraudulent ticketing practices carry fines of up to Rs 25,000. Even using a forged ticket can now cost Rs 5,000.
BMRCL, which used to file cases in courts against violators, will now levy hefty fines instead. It has designated station management staff as adjudicating officers empowered to investigate and levy fines. Passengers who dispute a penalty can appeal to a senior officer within 30 days, with resolution expected within 60 days.
The penalties were hiked under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002 after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs notified provisions of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act 2026.
Penalties at a glance
Drunkenness, creating nuisance, indecent behaviour, abusive conduct, carrying offensive material: Rs 2,500
Demonstrations, protests, unauthorised posters or writings disrupting metro operations: Rs 10,000
Unauthorised entry into metro premises or remaining in restricted areas: Rs 5,000
Walking on metro tracks without authorisation: Rs 20,000
Altering or counterfeiting metro tickets or passes: Rs 20,000
Illegally selling or transferring metro tickets/passes: Rs 20,000
Using forged or altered metro tickets/passes: Rs 5,000
Other ticket-related fraudulent acts: Rs 25,000
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