Bengaluru Metro fare hike: MP Surya petitions Centre to set up new Fare Fixation Committee, put revised fares on hold

Contending that the revised fare calculation of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was riddled with errors, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya wrote Thursday to the Union Government requesting it to set up a new Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

The letter to Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, came even as the Karnataka Congress government came under fire over new revised fares announced by BMRCL.

“The 2025 Fare Fixation Committee for Bengaluru Metro, constituted under Section 34 of the Metro Railway Operations and Maintenance Act, 2002, recommended a fare revision effective from 09.02.2025, for Namma Metro. This revision, ostensibly calculated on the basis of the 2016 DMRC Fare Fixation Committee’s formula, has resulted in an average increase of fares by 50 per cent and raised the maximum fare from Rs 60 to Rs 90. This has also made Bengaluru metro the most expensive in the country,” the BJP MP said in the letter.