Bengaluru Metro fare hike: MP Surya petitions Centre to set up new Fare Fixation Committee, put revised fares on hold

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruFeb 5, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Tejasvi SuryaTejasvi Surya said the fare increase would burden the general public of Bengaluru. (File Photo)
Contending that the revised fare calculation of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was riddled with errors, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya wrote Thursday to the Union Government requesting it to set up a new Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

The letter to Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, came even as the Karnataka Congress government came under fire over new revised fares announced by BMRCL.

“The 2025 Fare Fixation Committee for Bengaluru Metro, constituted under Section 34 of the Metro Railway Operations and Maintenance Act, 2002, recommended a fare revision effective from 09.02.2025, for Namma Metro. This revision, ostensibly calculated on the basis of the 2016 DMRC Fare Fixation Committee’s formula, has resulted in an average increase of fares by 50 per cent and raised the maximum fare from Rs 60 to Rs 90. This has also made Bengaluru metro the most expensive in the country,” the BJP MP said in the letter.

A perusal of the FFC report, according to Surya, revealed multiple arithmetic errors in the revised fare calculation. “These errors arise mainly due to the selection of the wrong base year of 2016-17 for the computation of the operating costs, resulting in a deviation from the standard fare revision methodology,” he said.

Even though these errors have been flagged multiple times and in in-person meetings, the BMRCL is yet to correct the anomalies. Commuters, as a result, are continuing to be overcharged for their metro travel, according to the MP.

“Based on a request by BMRCL, the FFC said that an annual fare revision up to 5 per cent may be considered to help the organisation meet its operational and maintenance expenses. When things stand thus, the BMRCL announced its annual fare revision on 05.02.2026, which will come into effect from 09.02.2026. As per this revision, the ticket prices for various slabs will see an increase of 1 to 15 with the highest fare increased to Rs 195 for all travel above 25 km.” he noted.

Surya said that the fare increase would burden the general public of Bengaluru. “I kindly request that a new Fare Fixation Committee be constituted for Bengaluru Metro to rectify the highlighted anomalies and rationalise the fares. I also request that the annual hike be put on hold until the tares are rationalised,” he said in the letter.

