Bengaluru Metro fare hike: BMRCL to recalculate fares as state awaits board decision

A day after the Union Government directed Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited to put the annual fare revision on hold, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the state government suggested that BMRCL recalculate the proposed fare hike.

Citing a letter from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, he said the Union government wrote to BMRCL stating that the annual fare revision of 5 per cent, which was expected to be implemented from Monday, should be discussed in the company’s board meeting. “They asked us to withhold the hike until the board meeting was over. It was supposed to be held today. It is postponed,” he told a news conference.