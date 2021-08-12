Bengaluru: Metro corporation to plant 10,000 saplings instead of 4,000 promised to high court earlier

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be planting 10,000 saplings within Bangalore Urban district in a special drive launched by Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda on Wednesday. The drive, according to BMRCL officials, will be held in association with the youth empowerment and state sports department, and the National Service Scheme (NSS) as part of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations.

Earlier last month, the Karnataka High Court had permitted BMRCL to cut and translocate around 348 trees after it was informed that 4,000 trees would be planted at the Old Military Dairy Farm at Hebbal.

Also Read | Bengaluru metro: Operations on extended Purple Line likely to begin by August

The court had then directed the tree officer and deputy conservator of forests (Bengaluru Urban) to specify the number of trees they intended to plant, categorically naming 33 varieties. The court had also held that it was the concerned officers’ duty to propose each category of saplings that were to be planted.

However, when asked where the officials were planning to plant these saplings in the city, BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said it was intended to make the initiative “a people’s movement”. He explained, We have identified some land but we want people and associations, NGOs, resident welfare associations to identify such locations and to come forward. This simply should not be a BMRCL programme,” he said.