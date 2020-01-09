Bengaluru metro commuters to pay more for smart card from January 20

Bengaluru metro to reduce the discount offered on smart cards from the current 15% to 5%. Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP Bengaluru metro to reduce the discount offered on smart cards from the current 15% to 5%. Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP

The Bengaluru metro is set to lower the discount on smart cards from the present 15 per cent to 5 per cent, starting January 20.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL) on Wednesday said in a statement cited the increase in operational expenses and the general increase in the cost of services for slashing the discount. “In the financial year 2019-20, the likely net cash loss is estimated to be Rs 60 crore,” the release read.

Noting that there was no change in the base fare, the BMRCL said, “It is heartening to note that 62% of the commuters have patronised smart cards. In view of the achievement of high patronage, the incentive by way of discount on the base fare structure will now be revised from 15% to 5% with effect from January 20.”

Apart from the net cash loss in the financial year 2019-20, the Corporation also mentioned taht the upgrade from three-car train sets to six cars has increased operational expenses.

According to BMRCL, Namma Metro’s base fares have not been revised since 2017. Smart cards were introduced in 2011 with an incentive of 15 per cent discount for smart card users.

