Bengaluru Metro: CM Bommai, Hardeep Puri inaugurate extended stretch on Purple Line

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Bengaluru on Sunday inaugurated the extended Bengaluru Metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri.

The 7.5 km long Western Extension Line under Phase-2 of Namma Metro from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Stations will be open for the public starting from Monday, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. “The inauguration of the western extension metro line today is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the City,” BMRCL officials said.

According to Hardeep Singh Puri, Bengaluru metro is the busiest metro network in the country next to Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking at the inauguration event, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Journey of Bengaluru metro started with the sanction of phase one in 2006 which is 42.3 km with an approved revised cost of Rs 13, 845 crores. The first section of 7 km of phase one was commenced in October 2011 and daily passenger boarding of about 12, 500 per km of the phase one pre-Covid-19 is comparable to the busiest metro network in the country next to Mumbai and Delhi.”

“The ridership was increasing steadily since the full commissioning in June 2016 with the highest ridership of 6.1 lakh passengers boarding in October 2019. Bengaluru metro has one of the highest punctuality rates 99.8 per cent, Puri highlighted.

“Today 27 cites in the country are on metro Regional Rapid Transit System(RRTS) Map with the metro system either operational or under construction and I’m happy with this 7.5 kms today inaugurated Bengaluru metro line, we will have 730 kms of metro line operational in 18 different cities and more than 1,055 km of metro rail or RRTS projects are under construction in various cities,” Puri informed.

Speaking at the event, Basavaraj Bommai said that he has taken the decision to personally supervise the progress of all mega projects in Bengaluru. “In the next 20 days a dashboard on Bengaluru city’s various projects will be ready in my office and day-to-day updates will be there and I will dedicate my first working hour of the day for supervising the progress of these mega projects in Bengaluru.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Hardee Singh Puri during the metro ride (Source: BMRCL) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Hardee Singh Puri during the metro ride (Source: BMRCL)

Speaking on the newly inaugurated line, Bommai said, “This stretch inaugurated today is one of the main arms of Namma Metro since the area is densely populated and the metro will help the people here to transit comfortably. Metro is not only the lifeline of Bengaluru city, it should be the future line of the city.”

Routes, fares and timings:

With six stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri — on the extended Purple line, the new route is 7.53 kilometres long. Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to begin in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch. A passenger will have to pay Rs 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line. The farthest one could travel in the metro along the new stretch will be between Kengeri and Silk Institute (Green Line) stations, costing Rs 60.

Watch: CM @BSBommai Union Minister @HardeepSPuri inaugurated extended Bengaluru metrostretch between Mysore Road, Kengeri on Purple Line. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/iYMioPW8uK — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 29, 2021

According to BMRCL officials, the extension metro is 7.5 km long Elevated Metro and is at the Western End of the currently operational 18.1 km East-West Corridor (Purple Line). With this extension, the East-West Corridor will become 25.6 km long with 23 Stations. The construction of this section was started in Feb 2016.

Each station is provided with eight escalators and four elevators and one Station namely Kengeri Bus Terminal has six escalators and six elevators. According to BMRCL, all six stations of this extension line are going to have rooftop solar power with total 1.5 MW capacities. “The installation of the solar power plants is targeted for completion by March 2022. Energy-efficient LED lights have been provided at all six stations. All the stations are provided with entry/exits opening on the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop area for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads,” BMRCL officials said.

Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to begin in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay. (Source: BMRCL) Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to begin in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay. (Source: BMRCL)

The fare for travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs. 56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, would be Rs. 60. Travel time from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be 52 minutes.

A further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022. On commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 Stations.

According to the operational plan shared by BMRCL, the frequency of trains on all working days during peak hours- Mysore Road to Baiyappanahalli section is upto 5 minutes while Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli section is upto10 minutes. During non-peak hours: Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli section is upto 10 minutes. Frequency of trains on all holidays including Sundays- Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli section is up to 10 minutes.

From the terminals viz, Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute the first revenue train will depart at 7 am. Last Train departure from the Terminal stations: From Baiyappanahalli at 08.05 pm and from Kengeri at 8 pm, from Nagasandra at 08.5 pm and from Silk Institute at 8 pm. Last revenue service from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic will be at 8.30 to all destinations.