Bengaluru Metro significantly contributed to reduction of carbon emission, finds study

A study carried out by Bangalore University’s Department of Environmental Science stated that the air quality at six locations of the Phase-II Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) improved in the period between 2017 and 2021, thereby showing a positive impact of the Metro project.

The study carried out under the guidance of Dr Nandini N, Professor and Principal Investigator with the Department of Environmental Science at Bangalore University, said Metro trains significantly contributed to the reduction of carbon emission.

For monitoring, the study measured the air quality at the following Metro corridors — Mysuru Road Terminal to Kengeri, Puttenahalli Cross to Anjanapura Township, Gottigere to Nagawara, R V Road to Bommasandra, Krishnarajapuram Byapanahalli to Whitefield and Hesaraghatta Cross to BIEC.

“The air quality monitoring results indicate that the PM 2.5 concentration recorded at all the monitoring sampling stations are within the limit of 60µg/m3 as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board for industrial, residential, rural and other areas,” the study said.

While the PM 2.5 concentration at Silk board Junction has constantly been within limits from 2017-2020, it slightly exceeded in 2021 since it is one of the major traffic junctions, as pointed out by the study.

“The results of PM10 exceeded the prescribed limits of 100µg/m3 during the year 2017 and gradually decreased from 2018 onwards. The air quality monitoring records indicate that the PM10 concentration at all the monitoring sampling stations are within the limit of 100µg/m3 from 2018 to 2021, as prescribed by CPCB for industrial, residential, rural and other areas,” the report said.

The study advocates for a robust public transport system. It mentions that the metro travel has also brought down carbon dioxide emission over the years.

“The main objective behind the introduction of Metro rail in Bengaluru was to ease the traffic pressure off the roads. The making of the Metro line was also encouraged so that travellers start using public transport more and more, instead of using private vehicles. Metro system in the city is considered to be a complementary transit mode rather than a competitive one. The total carbon dioxide emission reduction per annum by the Metro rail commuters are estimated for 2017-2018 as 79.4 gigagrams (Gg); 2018-2019 as 92.4Gg; 2019-2020 as 100Gg; 2020-2021 as 19.6Gg; and 2021-2022 as 120.4Gg,” the study said.