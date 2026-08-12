CAG flags poor planning, higher-than-expected costs in Bengaluru Metro

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Bengaluru’s Namma Metro suffered from poor planning, lower-than-expected passenger numbers, and rising costs, with a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India finding that weak land assessment and delays pushed up expenses by over Rs 6,600 crore across Phases 1 and 2.
The CAG report, tabled in Parliament, covers the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from its inception through March 2021, with financial figures updated to March 2023. CAG reviewed the 117 project contracts worth Rs 27,472.85 crore — 89 per cent of the contract value — along with 75 operation and maintenance contracts worth Rs 348.12 crore.
In its report, CAG highlighted that metro ridership fell well short of projections. Actual peak-hour ridership on Phase 1 in 2021 ranged between 6,429 and 8,852 — far below the 15,000 threshold that justified opting for a “Heavy Metro” system over a cheaper Bus Rapid Transit alternative, with no study conducted on how to improve ridership.
Between 2016-17 and 2022-23, actual fare revenue stood at Rs 1,758.13 crore against a projected Rs 7,736.70 crore — just 22.72 per cent of the target.
The CAG audit also found that the detailed plans for Phase 2 were prepared before the state had an approved plan for how Namma Metro, buses, and other forms of transport would work together.
Land issues, cash losses
The report highlighted that the poor assessment of land requirements and acquisition delays inflated costs by Rs 6,603.39 crore across both phases. Separately, BMRCL’s incorrect classification of land status led to excess compensation payments of Rs 294.72 crore, while delayed notifications triggered a further Rs 186.86 crore in interest payouts, and improperly applied valuation guidelines cost another Rs 31.35 crore.
BMRCL has been posting continuous cash losses since 2013-14 and depends on the Karnataka Government to repay its debt. The 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the Karnataka Government also significantly missed non-fare revenue and property development targets, with over 2.2 lakh square feet of commercial space in stations lying vacant for years, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 38.53 crore in rent.
Meanwhile, BMRCL said Tuesday it recorded 11.19 lakh passengers on August 10, the highest daily ridership recorded this month. According to BMRCL, 4.66 lakh ridership was recorded on the Purple Line, 2.85 lakh on the Green Line, 92,838 on the Yellow Line and 2.75 lakh interchange passengers.
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