Bengaluru Metro: Breakthrough for tunnelling machines at MG Road, Dairy Circle

Two tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) deployed on the underground Metro line from Dairy Circle to Nagavara in Bengaluru have achieved a breakthrough in the past one week.

On Thursday, TBM Avni achieved a breakthrough at MG Road station after nearly two years. According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), the TBM began tunnelling on September 5, 2020 at Shivajinagar station and completed work along a length of 1,086 metres.

“Avni encountered hard boulders for a length of around 280 metres, wherein tunnelling was extremely challenging and required very frequent interventions,” the BMRCL said in a statement. It added that the machine will now drive through the station and tunnel between MG Road and Rashtriya Military School stations.

Meanwhile, TBM Valmika, which was launched from Dairy Circle on June 29 last year, covered a distance of 614 metres and reached Dairy Circle station on January 3. The metro rail corporation said in a statement that it will now carry out tunnelling work between Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra stations.