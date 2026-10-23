Bengaluru’s KR Puram–Silk Board Metro trial runs by October end

Trial runs on Namma Metro’s 19.75-km K R Puram–Central Silk Board stretch are expected to begin by the end of October, with construction 87 per cent complete and station entry and exit works nearing completion at 88 per cent, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Thursday.
K R Puram-Central Silk Board, part of the Blue Line (Phase 2A) and running along a key IT and traffic-congested stretch of the Outer Ring Road, is targeted to open by mid-2027, subject to statutory clearances.
Gowda reviewed metro construction progress and directed officials to accelerate the pending work. He said system installations and preparations for testing are progressing and are likely to be operational by mid-2027.
“Blue line corridors are crucial for Bengaluru transport infrastructure. A court stay on tree felling has caused a one-year delay. Heavy traffic has also restricted construction activities to non-peak hours. We are hoping to complete the works at the earliest,” Gowda said.
The minister also pointed out that Metro construction has been completed at certain locations along the Outer Ring Road, yet barricades continue to obstruct traffic unnecessarily. He directed officials to remove these barricades wherever construction work has been completed and restore road space for vehicular movement.
Other Bengaluru Metro lines
Although operations on Phase 2A are targeted to begin by mid-2027, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is keen to start services on a partial stretch from K R Puram towards Marathahalli ahead of the full commissioning.
However, an official said this may not be possible as the necessary permissions may not be granted.
Meanwhile, the 38.44-km K R Puram–Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) corridor has achieved 61.5 per cent overall physical progress. Track laying has been completed along 18.6 km of the planned 52.9 track-km, while station entry and exit works are 41 per cent complete.
Alongside the Metro expansion, work is progressing on a 148-km suburban rail network around Bengaluru under the Infrastructure Development Department. The project, estimated to cost Rs 23,000 crore, is targeted for completion by April 2030.
The government is also expanding the BMTC fleet. In addition to its existing fleet of about 7,000 buses, the government has approval to procure another 4,500 electric buses in the coming years.
“If these measures become fully operational over the next one to two years, they can address up to 50 per cent of the city’s traffic problem,” Gowda said.
Acknowledging citizens’ frustration with delays in Metro construction, Gowda said he has been inspecting project sites with officials to accelerate progress.
BMRCL update on current status
Pink Line – Elevated Section
The 7.50 km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, comprising six stations, has completed all civil and system works.
The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has completed the statutory inspection, and BMRCL has submitted compliance with the observations raised. Statutory authorisation is awaited.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a date for inauguration. A response is awaited.
Pink Line – Underground Section
The 13.76 km underground section from Tavarekere to Nagawara, comprising 12 stations, is progressing towards completion.
• Track works: 13.76 km corridor; track laying completed.
• Station architectural works: 90% completed.
• System works: 85% completed.
Integrated testing and statutory approval processes are planned during the first half of 2027.
Blue Line – Phase-2A
The 19.75 km Central Silk Board–KR Puram corridor has achieved 87% overall physical progress.
• Viaduct: 98.90% completed.
• Track laying: 37.1 track km completed against approximately 38.4 track km.
• Station entry/exit works: 88% completed.
System installations and testing preparations are progressing. Commissioning is planned around mid-2027, subject to statutory clearances.
Blue Line – Phase-2B
The 38.44 km KR Puram–Kempegowda International Airport corridor has achieved 61.5% overall physical progress.
Hebbal–Airport Section
• Viaduct U-girder erection: 95% completed.
• Track laying: 18.6 track km completed against 52.9 track km.
• Station entry/exit works: 41% completed.
K R Puram–Kempapura Section
• Piling: 100% completed.
• Pier construction: 73% completed.
• U-girder erection: 66% completed.
• Track laying: Yet to commence, against 20.4 track km.
The proposed commissioning schedule is the end of 2027 for Bengaluru airport to Hebbal, and early 2028 for Hebbal to KR Puram.