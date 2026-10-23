Bengaluru’s KR Puram–Silk Board Metro trial runs by October end

Trial runs on Namma Metro’s 19.75-km K R Puram–Central Silk Board stretch are expected to begin by the end of October, with construction 87 per cent complete and station entry and exit works nearing completion at 88 per cent, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Thursday.

K R Puram-Central Silk Board, part of the Blue Line (Phase 2A) and running along a key IT and traffic-congested stretch of the Outer Ring Road, is targeted to open by mid-2027, subject to statutory clearances.

Gowda reviewed metro construction progress and directed officials to accelerate the pending work. He said system installations and preparations for testing are progressing and are likely to be operational by mid-2027.