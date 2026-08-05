Work on Bengaluru Metro’s airport line 72% over, will meet 2027 deadline: BMRCL

Bengaluru Metro's Blue Line is being built under phases 2A and 2B at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore. (File Photo)

Bengaluru Metro said on Wednesday that it would stick to the timeline for constructing the long-anticipated Blue Line, linking Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), even though only 72.75 per cent of the work is complete.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) timeline, the Silk Board–KR Puram stretch of the line should open by late 2026, the Hebbal–KIA stretch by mid-2027, and the toughest stretch—KR Puram–Hebbal—by the end of 2027.

The clarification came after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs told the Lok Sabha on July 30 that the metro’s phases 2A and 2B, which have a total distance of 58.19 km, were 72.75 per cent complete and that the 72.09-km phase 2 was 95.70 per cent complete as of June.