Bengaluru Metro invites bids for running parking facilities at 9 stations, announces free bicycle parking

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued a tender inviting applications from parking operators to manage parking facilities at nine metro stations across Bengaluru for a one-year period.
The tender covers parking lots at the metro stations of Mysuru Road, Madawara, Peenya Industry, JP Nagar, Baiyappanahalli (OMR Side), Ragi Gudda, BTM Layout, Electronic City-01, and Jayadeva Hospital.
The minimum reserved annual licence fee ranges from Rs 7 lakh for smaller stations like Ragi Gudda and BTM Layout to Rs 1.06 crore for the Mysuru Road station. The total parking area across all nine locations spans approximately 20,245 square metres, accommodating around 3,248 two-wheelers, 412 four-wheelers, and 10 light commercial vehicles.
BMRCL has mandated that bidders must have at least one year of experience managing parking lots in government organisations through tender processes. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a net worth of 1.25 times the minimum reserve price for each parking lot they bid for.
The parking contractor will be required to install computerised ticketing systems, CCTV surveillance, adequate lighting, and fire safety equipment.
Parking charges will remain fixed as per BMRCL’s approved rates: Rs 15 for the first four hours for two-wheelers, Rs 30 for cars, with bicycle parking offered free of charge.
The tender note said, “Within the parking area provided, the licensee shall make provision for parking of a minimum of 10 (ten) bicycles at each of the stations and they shall be parked in the front near the entry so that their safety is taken care. Any loss or theft of bicycles is the responsibility of the licensee. Cycle parking to be clearly advertised outside the parking lot. If the demand for bicycle parking increases, then the parking contractor shall make arrangements according to the demand.”
Successful bidders must submit a performance security equivalent to six months’ licence fee and commence operations within 15 days of receiving the letter of acceptance. The licence term may be extended up to three months beyond the initial one-year period on mutual agreement.
Interested parties can download tender documents from the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal and submit bids electronically before the deadline specified on the portal.
Parking stations
Mysuru Road Metro Station (main)
Madawara Metro Station (2)
Peenya Industry Metro Station
JP Nagar Metro Station
Baiyappanahalli Metro Station (OMR side)
Ragi Gudda Metro Station
BTM Layout Metro Station
Electronic City- 01 Metro station
Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station
