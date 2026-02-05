Bengaluru Metro invites bids for running parking facilities at 9 stations, announces free bicycle parking

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued a tender inviting applications from parking operators to manage parking facilities at nine metro stations across Bengaluru for a one-year period.

The tender covers parking lots at the metro stations of Mysuru Road, Madawara, Peenya Industry, JP Nagar, Baiyappanahalli (OMR Side), Ragi Gudda, BTM Layout, Electronic City-01, and Jayadeva Hospital.

The minimum reserved annual licence fee ranges from Rs 7 lakh for smaller stations like Ragi Gudda and BTM Layout to Rs 1.06 crore for the Mysuru Road station. The total parking area across all nine locations spans approximately 20,245 square metres, accommodating around 3,248 two-wheelers, 412 four-wheelers, and 10 light commercial vehicles.