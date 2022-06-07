Bengaluru Metro allows passengers to board trains with foldable bicycles

Bengaluru Metro Tuesday officially allowed passengers to take foldable bicycles on trains, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said Tuesday.

In a statement, BMRCL said that the people carrying these bikes should be in the last coaches of the Metro trains to avoid inconvenience to other passengers.

In 2019, after an online petition was created by Bengaluru cyclists asking to allow cycles on the Namma Metro, the BMRCL had then directed its security official to allow foldable bicycles on the Metro trains which can pass through the luggage scanners.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said, “Now we have made it official in writing that passengers can take foldable bicycles on Metro trains but the bicycles shall not exceed 60 cm X 45 cm X 25 cm in dimension and not exceeding 15 kg in weight.”

BMRCL clarified that the payment of luggage charges is exempted for the carriage of foldable bicycles. To solve the last mile connectivity problem in the city, the Metro stations have rental bicycle services by the private operators under a public bicycle sharing (PBS) system. BMRCL has demarcated space for bicycles in Metro stations.