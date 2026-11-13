Karnataka wants 500-km Bengaluru Metro, seeks fairer Centre-state funding

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for a more equitable Centre-state funding system for Metro rail projects, saying the existing arrangement places a disproportionate financial burden on states. He also pitched for changes to the financing structure and speedy approvals for infrastructure development to facilitate the expansion of Bengaluru’s Metro network from the currently planned 317 km to 500 km.

Shivakumar made the demands at the inauguration of the first 7.5 km stretch of the Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opening of the stretch took the total Bengaluru Metro network connectivity above 100 km to 103.6 km.

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The Karnataka CM said Metro connectivity was among the most critical components of the comprehensive strategy drawn up to address Bengaluru traffic congestion. “A better Metro network means less time in traffic and more time with families,” he said.

‘Share financial burden fairly’

Shivakumar echoed recent arguments made by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda that the state is investing more in the Metro project for Bengaluru than the Centre. Although Metro projects were structured as 50:50 partnerships between the Centre and States, the actual financial burden on state governments was considerably higher, he said.

“In the case of Bengaluru Metro, Karnataka bears the cost of land acquisition, shifting of utilities, 50 per cent of central taxes, 100 per cent of state taxes, repayment of the entire foreign loan and most cost escalations,” Shivakumar added.

“The benefits of Metro are shared by everyone. So, the financial responsibility must also be shared fairly,” he said while seeking changes to the existing funding arrangement.

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Flags delayed approvals, cost escalation

The Karnataka CM sought time-bound approvals for Metro projects, regular reviews under the PRAGATI mechanism and the Prime Minister’s direct intervention to address delays in planning, approvals and construction.

Metro project costs must be assessed on the basis of “city-specific conditions rather than uniform national averages”, Shivakumar said, pointing out that detailed project reports are often two to three years old by the time they receive central approval.

Shivakumar said additional costs from approval delays should be shared equitably, with the Centre and state governments bearing the tax burden. He also sought a mechanism for the Centre and states to share operational cash losses and foreign exchange risks arising from external loans, citing the Delhi Metro funding arrangement as an example.

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National technical institution for Metro projects

Shivakumar proposed a single national technical institution for Metro projects and financing of Metro projects through affordable long-term loans in Indian rupees through national financial institutions.

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The proposed institution “could maintain a list of approved technologies and systems from which Metro projects across the country could make selections based on technical committee recommendations, helping accelerate approvals, promote indigenous technology and ensure passenger safety,” he said.

Congress minister vs BJP MP

Incidentally, ahead of the opening of the 7.5 km stretch of the Pink Line, Byregowda and Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya debated the state and Centre’s contributions to the Bengaluru Metro network.

Byregowda argued that the state government has contributed 84 per cent of the Rs 77,000 crore funding for the Bengaluru Metro’s first and second phases. Surya said Karnataka’s contribution is 46.55 per cent and the Centre contributed 53.35 per cent, including backing for Rs 28,958 crore in foreign loans for the Metro.

A proposed 37 km Red Line of the Bengaluru Metro service to connect Sarjapur on the southeastern fringe of the city to Hebbal in the north, costing Rs 2,8405 crore, has not received central approval on account of technical issues linked to its construction.