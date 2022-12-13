How Bengaluru’s SHUT clinic opens doors to adolescents battling tech addiction

The Bengaluru-based couple took a day off to bring their 15-year-old son to a rehabilitation centre at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. They were worried about his poor grades in school and the change in his behaviour after he started spending too much time playing mobile games and browsing the internet.

“Our son studies in Class 10 in a premier school in Bengaluru. For the last one year, he has been spending too much time on his phone,” says the 15-year-old’s mother. “When we try to take it away, he gets irritated. Moreover, he does not interact with us much.”

Known as SHUT, or Service for Health Use of Technology clinic, the rehab centre helps adolescents like this child deal with digital addictions.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, a professor at the department of clinical psychology in NIMHANS, who also heads the SHUT clinic, says he counsels around 15-20 patients weekly, mostly in the age group of 16-20.

“We started the clinic in 2014, but I have been working on the issue of tech addiction since 2007. Earlier, we would mostly get cases of addiction to social media such as YouTube. Cases of gaming addiction were far and few,” Sharma says.

The clinic has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases in the last two years when schools switched to online mode of teaching due to Covid lockdown, pushing children to rely on gadgets for study and entertainment. As schools reopened after the lockdown, it became a challenging task for parents to wean their children off electronic devices.

“Mostly, adolescents come to the clinic, but we have had children as young as four also,” Sharma says.

As part of his research, Sharma says he spoke to teens and young adults struggling with tech addiction and realised that there was a lack of awareness regarding treatment and therapy among this age group.

“While several youngsters acknowledged that they were facing a problem, nobody knew whom to approach. It was then that the idea of starting the SHUT clinic took shape. We thought we would learn from the experiences of our patients and give them the best advice based on our clinical expertise.”

Symptoms of tech addiction

In the majority of the cases, Sharma explains, parents complain that their wards do not want to come out of their rooms and leave their gadgets (mobiles, laptops) behind. “They blame their parents if there’s an issue with the internet speed.”

According to Sharma, children get aggressive, depressed, angry, and sometimes they have suicidal thoughts if their gadgets are taken away. Switching off the phone might cause anxiety, irritability or sleeplessness. “They lose interest in academics and this bothers a lot of parents.”

Experts at NIMHANS say that tech addiction could impact both physical and mental health of children. Late-night usage of mobile interferes with the sleep cycle; it affects hearing and vision; and the functioning of the brain and the heart.

“People who spend too much time on cell phones tend to be less physically active. This results in weight gain and also affects the vision. Children reduce their social interaction, and if parents intervene, a child feels that he is being judged,” Sharma says.

We have had children coming to the clinic with sleep disorders because they play games online till 3 am. I have seen parents breaking down before us because they feel so helpless.”

What research says

As one of the co-authors of a research paper titled “Pathways of migration from gaming to gambling,” published in Industrial Psychiatry Journal in 2021, Sharma cited a case study where the root cause of a 23-year-old patient’s addiction to online poker was traced to his habit of playing online games since the age of 14.

“The man, a single child from a nuclear family, had a history of playing online poker for the past two years. The clinical interview revealed that he was used to lying, stealing money and staying away from home frequently. His daily routine was unstructured and he had started experiencing frequent bouts of anger and irritability in the last 12 months,” the study stated.

“Before he started playing poker, he spent a significant amount of time playing online games. He started playing online games from the age of 14. Initially, he used to play for 2–3 hours every day. The reasons cited were free time, peer pressure, novelty, and the thrill associated with playing online games.”

In another research, Sharma and his colleagues explored the relationship between internet addiction and the ‘affective states’ of depression, anxiety, and stress.

“An observational survey design comprising the internet addiction test and depression, anxiety, and stress scale was used to study 731 individuals for this purpose. The participants in the study had a mean age of 22.58 ± 2.80 years and were found to have stress and depression as a result of their internet addiction. It was found that the majority of users (40.7%) had a moderate level of internet addiction. The results also showed a strong correlation between internet use and affective states, especially depression. Many studies have found a reciprocal relationship between internet use and depression. One possibility is that depressed people have fewer social skills and are less attractive to peers, making them more likely to be isolated in real life. In order to relieve themselves from the negative feelings associated with depression, their internet dependency has increased,” the research stated.

The cure: Therapy and counselling

Sharma says that the toughest challenge in counselling children is to make them realise that they are addicted to cell phones or tech gadgets.

“During the initial stage, I have to develop a rapport with the child. Usually, children deny that they are addicted to tech gadgets, gaming or the internet. They feel that they are managing their studies well along with gaming,” he says.

A SHUT Clinic building in Bengaluru. (Express photo) A SHUT Clinic building in Bengaluru. (Express photo)

“The majority of children say that they feel left out because, unlike their friends, they are not allowed to use phones late at night. This is another form of peer pressure they go through.”

Sharma also holds separate sessions for the parents, who feel at times that they haven’t done enough for their child.

“We talk to the child about his gaming interests only after building a rapport. We also talk to them about the reasons for spending too much time on technology and games. Then we psychoeducate him, and, at the same time, we also talk to the parents.”

According to Sharma, children having anxiety disorder or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often depend on technology to feel better.

“We advise the family to adopt digital fasting by switching off or staying away from gadgets for 30- 40 minutes. This time should be utilised by sitting together and talking. We tell the children that after using their phones for 30 minutes they should take a break and practice blinking exercises for 10 minutes. We also help them with cyber literacy, which includes identifying and avoiding cyber bullying.”

Social media addiction

Pointing out that addiction to social media is common among adolescents and adults, Sharma says that there is a need to create safe spaces for women and children online.

“People keep scrolling on social media platforms endlessly. Children might get exposed to pornographic videos on social media. Once they develop curiosity, they watch such videos on other sites as well,” he says.

“An adolescent girl became friends with a person on social media but when she met him, she did not like him at all. But the man started trolling her. Hence, a child should know who to connect with in such situations.”

“Youngsters are also obsessed with looking good and uploading pictures to garner more appreciation on social media. If people do not get ‘likes’, they get anxious and depressed,” he says.

Helpline launched

As a pilot scheme, NIMHANS launched a digital de-addiction helpline – 9480829675 — last month. It operates every Friday between 9:30 am to 1 pm.

“The main intention behind launching the helpline was to reach out to people at the community level. We receive about 10 calls every Friday. Most of the callers are adults, who are addicted to social media, OTT platforms and pornography. They want to strike a balance between their personal life and their use of gadgets and tech platforms. Those who cannot come to meet us in person can call the helpline and seek help,” Sharma says.