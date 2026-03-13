Medical student killed after speeding truck runs over her outside medical college in Bengaluru’s Kengeri

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 21-year-old medical student was killed and her friend seriously injured after their two-wheeler collided with a truck in front of Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital in the Kengeri area of Bengaluru Wednesday evening.
The Kengeri Traffic Police said they have arrested the truck driver and seized the truck. They said the accident occurred around 4.15 pm when the deceased, Krithika, a fourth-year student at the college, and her friend Hamsa were returning home from college on a two-wheeler.
The police said their two-wheeler hit the moving truck and skidded on the road. “The impact caused the scooter to skid. While the rider, Hamsa, fell to the left side, Krithika, who was riding pillion, fell to the right. The rear wheels of the lorry ran over her,” an officer said.
According to a complaint filed by her parents and confirmed by Kengeri Traffic Police, Krithika and her friend Hamsa were leaving the college when they attempted to turn onto the road from the college gate. A truck, heading towards Mysuru, collided with the scooter.
The police said the truck’s entry onto the road was sudden, and the driver did not see the scooter approaching. The vehicle brushed the scooter, causing it to skid. While Hamsa, who was riding, fell to the left side, Krithika, who was riding pillion, fell to the right side, where the truck’s wheels ran over her, killing her on the spot.
Hamsa was admitted to the hospital attached to Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The police said they registered a case and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
They also appealed to commuters to exercise caution on busy city roads, particularly near educational institutions.
