Medical student killed after speeding truck runs over her outside medical college in Bengaluru’s Kengeri

Krithika and her friend were reportedly leaving the college when they attempted to turn onto the road from the college gate. (Express Photo)

A 21-year-old medical student was killed and her friend seriously injured after their two-wheeler collided with a truck in front of Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital in the Kengeri area of Bengaluru Wednesday evening.

The Kengeri Traffic Police said they have arrested the truck driver and seized the truck. They said the accident occurred around 4.15 pm when the deceased, Krithika, a fourth-year student at the college, and her friend Hamsa were returning home from college on a two-wheeler.

The police said their two-wheeler hit the moving truck and skidded on the road. “The impact caused the scooter to skid. While the rider, Hamsa, fell to the left side, Krithika, who was riding pillion, fell to the right. The rear wheels of the lorry ran over her,” an officer said.