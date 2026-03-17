Bengaluru mechanic brutally killed in front of children over roof dispute; 7 held after viral video

The mechanic was hit with a bat on his leg, and then with a log on the head in front of his children. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old mechanic in Bengaluru was brutally killed in front of his children on Sunday night by a gang of men who questioned him for erecting a makeshift roof allegedly in a public space, adjoining his workplace and house.

The deceased has been identified as Rasheed Ahmed, who was working in Wilson Garden.

The police have arrested seven people after the video of the incident went viral. The key suspects have been identified as Parvez, Afrid, and Munawwar.

According to a police officer, an argument broke out between Rasheed and Parvez, who questioned the mechanic for encroaching on a public space by erecting a concrete roof.