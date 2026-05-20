Bengaluru police bust interstate MDMA racket: 17.5 kg drugs worth Rs 35 crore seized

The accused allegedly confessed that they had procured MDMA at lower prices from Delhi and were supplying it in Bengaluru at higher rates. (Image generated using AI)

In one of Bengaluru’s biggest drug seizures in recent years, the city police have busted an interstate narcotics smuggling network and arrested eight people, including three foreign nationals, in connection with the seizure of 17.5 kg of MDMA valued at nearly Rs 35 crore in the market.

The police on Wednesday identified the arrested accused as Reena Yadav, 50, from West Delhi; Debashish Banerjee, 66, from New Delhi; Mohammed Mansoor P, 30, from Bengaluru; Danfa Gerald, a Senegal national; Magreth Liginiko Chale, a Tanzania national; Dheeraj, 30, from Delhi; Obianuju Rita Okeke, 34, from Delhi; and Abdul Sammed, 38, from Dakshina Kannada district.

The police said the six accused, including the three foreign nationals, were arrested from Delhi and Haryana, while two others were arrested in Karnataka.