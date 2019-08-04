Toggle Menu
Bengaluru Mayor fined Rs 500 for presenting gift wrapped in plastic to CM Yediyurappa

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) banned plastic in 2016, following a notification by the Karnataka government to ban single-use plastics in the state.

Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun presenting the gift to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. (Source: ANI)

Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was fined Rs 500 for presenting a gift wrapped in plastic to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, news agency ANI reported.

A copy of the fine. (Source: ANI)

The BBMP has been strictly enforcing the plastic ban by fixing penalties for those found manufacturing, supplying, storing, transporting, selling, distributing and using plastic in the city.

According to the civic authority, plastics are estimated to contribute to 20 per cent of the 4,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated every month in Bengaluru.

The items covered under the plastic ban are plastic covers, cups, spoons, plates, flags, banners, buntings, flex, cling films, items made of thermocol (polystyrene), and non-woven polypropylene bags.

