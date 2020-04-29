Bengaluru: Massive fire in HAL scrap yard, no casualties

The fire inside the campus created panic among the residents in the area. The fire inside the campus created panic among the residents in the area.

A fire broke out inside the forge and foundry division on HAL campus on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Around eight fire tenders of HAL doused the fire in the scrap yard at the HAL Campus. According to HAL the fire started at around 9 am and no casualty was reported.

A fire broke out inside the forge and foundry division on #HAL campus on Old Airport Road in #Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. 8 fire tenders of HAL are on the spot. According to police, no one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3qGK11uEUc — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 29, 2020

The fire inside the campus created panic among the residents in the area. Many residents took to twitter posting videos of the fire accident.

“A fire broke out today at around 9am at scrap yard of foundry and forge division in HAL the scarp included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers,” said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

“There is no damage to property or casualty due to the fire. We are investigating the incident,” Gopal Sutar added.

The resident staying near HAL said that they heard a huge sound like a blast from HAL campus around 9.30 am. “After hearing the sound we went towards our apartment balcony we saw dense fumes and magnesium particles in the air. Occasional explosions were also heard from the fire,” said a resident.

MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) said, “Eight fire tenders were used to douse the fire and the entire area has been cordoned off. The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire so there were sounds of an explosion in the campus.”

